Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- Six Arizona bioscience companies creating innovative solutions to improve regenerative medicine, spinal surgery, sleep health, medical payments, the food supply, and even ear cleaning, have been selected for the 2020 Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program.
The Arizona-based firms will each receive $30,000 in funding support through a nonprofit partner, a personalized plan to help advance the company, and connections with the state’s bioscience and policy leaders.
The 2020 program winners from Tucson, are GenetiRate and SafKan. GenetiRate aims to improve the food supply through natural-selection technology that measures metabolic rates to identify animals that are genetically superior for growth, including fish, mollusks, and crustaceans. GenetiRate uses its proprietary diagnostic assay and sorter to test various aquatic eggs, embryos, hatchlings and tissues to select aquatic species with greater growth potential and feed efficiency.
SafKan has developed an automated ear-cleaning device for clinical use, the OtoSet, for the more than 600 million people worldwide with excess or impacted earwax. The OtoSet’s pulsed irrigation and continuous suction automatically breaks down and removes excess earwax in 35 seconds.
- El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort: Forbes Travel Guide is honoring El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort with a Forbes Travel Guide Recommended hotel award. The travel guide is based on a global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Anonymous inspectors evaluate the establishments on 900 standards with an emphasis on exceptional service. El Conquistador Tucson is being showcased on ForbesTravelGuide.com
