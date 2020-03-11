Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona : BCBSAZ announced the winners of the second annual Get Fit. Don’t Quit! Spotlight Awards, recognizing organizations across Arizona that are inspiring health and wellness in their local communities.
Business of the Year: Dancing in the Streets AZ. The studio provided dance lessons to more than 200 low-income and at-risk students in 2019. It was recognized for its dedication to breaking down cultural barriers through performing arts and focusing on providing the Tucson’s youth with an outlet to improve physical and mental health.
Banner-University Medicine: To enhance the clinical care of Tucson’s aging population, Banner-University Medical Center Tucson has earned Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation from the American College of Emergency Physicians.
Banner-University Medical Center Tucson has earned Level 3 Bronze accreditation by identifying a health-care team of geriatric champions, many of whom are faculty at the University of Arizona Health Sciences. These champions are team members who have earned additional training and expertise in geriatric care. In addition, the hospital is providing readily available equipment needed by seniors and is designing a geriatric medication care initiative to enhance the care of older adults.
Fein, Flynn & Associates, PC: The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of Fein, Flynn & Associates, PC as Two Years 10 Best Personal Injury Law Firm for Client Satisfaction. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOPIA’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation.
