- Tribal Nation of the Year: The Tohono O’odham Nation was named Tribal Nation of the Year by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and received $10,000 to support its health initiatives. The Tohono O’odham Nation’s executive branch was selected for promoting employee wellness by offering access to daily incentivized health and fitness activities that incorporate tribal traditions to improve well-being, resulting in increased employee productivity and attendance and a reduced cost of employee health insurance.
- John M. Roll Criminal Justice Award: Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Cabanillas received the Pima County Bar Foundation’s inaugural John M. Roll Criminal Justice Award. The Bar Foundation cited LaWall for commitment to improving criminal justice, dedication to protecting victims’ rights, and programs to reduce recidivism and provide treatment to drug offenders. Cabanillas’ award was based on her accomplishments as a state and federal prosecutor and her years of volunteerism as a legal educator.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
