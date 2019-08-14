- UA College of Medicine’s Tucson alumnus of the year: Dr. Dan Derksen, University of Arizona Health Sciences associate vice president for health equity, outreach and inter-professional activities, was named the UA College of Medicine’s Tucson 2019 alumnus of the year. He received his medical degree here in 1984. In his current role, he builds on activities that promote health equity — including social, economic, demographic and geographic factors that affect health outcomes.
- Local truck driver honored for safety milestone: Larry Gerhart of Tucson was recognized by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association for 24 years of safe, accident-free driving of a commercial tractor-trailer.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
