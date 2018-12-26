- Terracon: The Tucson office of consulting engineering firm Terracon was named 2018 Advancing Women in Transportation (WTS) Employer of the Year, Tucson chapter. Terracon is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm with more than 4,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geo-technical and materials services from more than 140 offices with services available in all 50 states.
- Bass & Associates P.C.: Honored with the Community Service Award by the National Creditors Bar Association for its program that provides monthly giving opportunities for its employees. In addition to the award, the organization provided a $1,000 check to donate to a charity of choice. Bass & Associates donated the gift to Irreverent Warriors.
Business awards in Southern Arizona
