- Caregiver of the Year: BrightStar Care has named Queen-Ann Canty the 2018 Caregiver of the Year. Canty, a certified nursing assistant is known for helping her clients live life to the fullest, exemplifies what it means to go above and beyond your job description, and has shown deep compassion for each of her clients by being attentive to their everyday needs.
- Long Realty: Cha Cha Donau, of the Green Valley office, and Joe Zaky, of the Sierra Vista office, were both named Realtor of the Year following votes by their respective local associations. Donau, a longtime resident of Tubac, specializes in residential properties in the Green Valley/Tubac area. Zaky works with buyers and sellers to represent properties throughout southeastern Arizona.
- Excellence in Economic Development Award: The town of Sahuarita received the Excellence in Economic Development Award from the International Economic Development Council. The town was honored for its Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center, a project in the category of business retention and expansion single event of the International Economic Development Council. The Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center is a 32,000-square-foot multi-tenant advanced manufacturing center that will provide flexible space for small business innovation and technology. SAMTEC will establish a Small Business Innovation Research and Technology Cluster, with linear business-to-business connections among its resident companies. The intent is to nurture the growth of a technology sector in Sahuarita and diversify the local economy.
