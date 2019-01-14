- Eller College of Management: Finance Professors David Brown and Scott Cederburg of the University of Arizona Eller College of Management, along with their co-author Michael O’Doherty of the University of Missouri, won the 23rd Annual TIAA Paul A. Samuelson Award for Outstanding Scholarly Writing on Lifelong Financial Security. The Samuelson Award recognizes outstanding research that the private and public sectors can use to maintain and enhance Americans’ financial well-being. The award-winning article, “Tax Uncertainty and Retirement Savings Diversification” examines the best way to mix savings in traditional and Roth retirement accounts while considering uncertainty about tax rates during retirement. In contrast to conventional wisdom, the study demonstrates that the benefits of Roth IRA and Roth 401(k) accounts are not limited to investors in low current tax brackets.
- Cadden Community Management: Brett Anderson, vice president of Cadden Community Management recently joined the elite group of community association managers who have earned the Professional Community Association Manager credential from Community Associations Institute. Anderson joined the Cadden team in 2012 as a portfolio manager. She is now responsible for overseeing a team of community managers, as well as being responsible for quality assurance. To earn the PCAM credential, managers must have five years of community association management experience and complete more than 100 hours of course work. In addition, credentialed PCAMs must fulfill continuing education and service requirements, as well as adhere to a code of ethics.
Business awards in Southern Arizona
