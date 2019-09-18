- Pima County’s presiding judge is Arizona’s judge of the year: Kyle A. Bryson, presiding judge of Pima County Superior Court, was named Arizona’s Judge of the Year by the Arizona Supreme Court. Bryson, presiding judge since 2015, was honored for projects including a law library remodel that created a modern self-help and resource center for the community; implementing safety and security standards in local courts; and championing fair and effective pretrial alternatives to “over-incarceration” through the MacArthur Foundation’s Safety + Justice Challenge.
- Forbes names Hughes one of Arizona’s best: Hughes Federal Credit Union was named as one of Forbes’ “Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions” in Arizona for the second year in a row, ranking in the top five credit unions in 2019. Forbes used an independent survey of customers to rank financial institutions on categories including trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Submit items to business@tucson.com. Please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.