Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

Community Foundation for Southern Arizona: Community Foundation for Southern Arizona and partners announced that $630,000 will be invested to provide solar installations for the following nonprofit organizations through the Nonprofit Solar Project: BICAS; Coyote TaskForce; The Drawing Studio; The Edge School; Emerge! Center Against Domestic Violence; Sonoran Glass School; and Youth On Their Own. By switching to solar, nonprofits will reduce their carbon footprint and energy costs, freeing up resources for programming or other infrastructure needs. The initiative was developed by the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona in partnership with Solar United Neighbors and is funded primarily through support from an anonymous CFSA donor. To help expand the project’s reach, Tucson Foundations contributed an additional $100,000, and Tucson Electric Power contributed $15,000 towards this year’s funding.

OV SafeSteps: The Town of Oro Valley's OV SafeSteps program won first place in the 2022 City-County Communications and Marketing Association’s (3CMA) Savvy Award category of Communications and Marketing Tools: Printed Publications – COVID PR. OV SafeSteps was launched during the height of the pandemic to help publicize financial aid available to struggling small businesses and persuade residents that it was safe to shop locally. The program included a complex multi-channel communications campaign that included a comprehensive website, a dual-track digital advertising campaign targeting businesses and residents, social media and print collateral. Website analytics tracked over a million impressions, benchmarks for social media were exceeded, residents returned to stores and over $800,000 was distributed to more than 200 businesses.