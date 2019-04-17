- Power Broker Award recipients: CoStar Group Inc. announced this year’s Power Broker Award recipients, recognizing professionals and firms who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial real estate deals and leads in their respective markets. In Tucson, Cushman & Wakefield PICOR continued uninterrupted placement among both the Top Leasing Firms and Top Sales Firms ranking highest in productivity. At the individual recognition level, C&W PICOR professionals represented 12 of the 21 individuals honored as the most active local dealmakers. C&W PICOR team members comprised at least two of the top five in each category, including office leasing, retail leasing, industrial leasing and sales. The C&W PICOR Tucson professional 2018 Power Broker Award winners were: Top Office Leasing Brokers — Greg Furrier, Rick Kleiner and Thomas Nieman; Top Retail Leasing Brokers — Dave Hammack and Greg Furrier; Top Industrial Leasing Brokers — Max Fisher, Paul Hooker, Rob Glaser, Russell Hall and Stephen Cohen; and Top Sales Brokers — Allan Mendelsberg and Rob Glaser.
- Jeeves & Co.: The home-watch and concierge company serving the Tucson metro area has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home-watch and absentee-homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.