- Downtown Motor Apartments: The city of Tucson’s Housing and Community Development Department was presented with the NAHRO 2019 Award of Merit in Project Design at the 2019 National Summer Conference “Connect to Results.” Downtown Motor Apartments is owned and managed by Compass Affordable Housing, Inc. The Downtown Motor Apartments project was an acquisition and demolition of a blighted structure with new construction. The project provides 44 units of affordable housing, serving low income and veteran households.
- Catalina Village Assisted Living: Catalina Village Assisted living was recognized as a 2019 recipient of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The company was recognized for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.
- Drexel Heights Fire Department: Drexel Heights Fire District was recognized with the Esteemed Partnership Award for excellent work in proactively protecting constituents with safety audits and the provision and installment of safety devices. The Lauren Project has a mission to prevent tragedies by providing carbon monoxide detectors to those in need. Drexel Heights’ Home Safety Check program has been serving residents since 2004. The program includes a fire safety check of the residence with the installation and education of a smoke alarm and fire extinguisher. The program is offered free of charge, thanks to a Pima County Development Block Grant.
