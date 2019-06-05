- National League for Nursing’s Leadership Development Program for Simulation Educators: Janine Hinton, a clinical assistant professor in the University of Arizona’s College of Nursing, has been selected for the National League for Nursing’s yearlong Leadership Development Program for Simulation Educators. The program is one of three tracks in the NLN Leadership Institute, an initiative of the NLN Center for Transformational Leadership. The simulation faculty leadership development initiative is designed for faculty members interested in assuming leadership roles in the research or administration of simulation programs in nursing education. Hinton serves as the Arizona Simulation Network president and on two state focus groups.
- Edward R. Murrow Awards: Arizona Public Media was honored with four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association. Category honors include Excellence in Video, Feature Reporting and Best News Documentary. Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. AZPM received the awards in Region 3, which includes all TV and radio stations in Wyoming, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico. Regional winners are automatically advanced for National Murrow Award consideration. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations based on the specific body of work submitted.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
