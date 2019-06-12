- Primavera Foundation: The Primavera Foundation is receiving $315,000 in flexible grants from the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., doing business as NeighborWorks America. The grants will support Primavera’s affordable-housing and community-development activities, specifically to develop and manage high-quality, affordable housing; help consumers set and reach their goals through financial coaching; offer homeownership education and counseling; and revitalize and strengthen communities.
- Arizona Women’s Partnership: The nonprofit Arizona Women’s Partnership Inc., which provides grants to grassroots charities that assist under-served women and children at risk in Arizona, has selected its 2019 honorees. Local grant winners include the Angel Heart Pajama Project and Constructing Circles of Peace. The partnership has awarded over $450,000 in grants to over 70 charities since its formation in 2002. The amount awarded annually is dependent upon the success of fundraising efforts.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.