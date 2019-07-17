- UA’s Dr. Monica Kraft honored: The American Thoracic Society selected University of Arizona Department of Medicine Chair Monica Kraft, M.D., to receive its Elizabeth A. Rich Award at the Women’s Forum of the ATS 2019 International Conference. The award recognized Kraft as a female role model and mentor, and for her contributions to lung disease research. She specializes in translational research on severe asthma.
- Northwest Fire District earns certificate: The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting was awarded to Northwest Fire District for the 12th consecutive year by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.