Michelle Hanzie: Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital respiratory therapy professional Michelle Hanzie, who donated a kidney to a local teenager, has been inducted into the Tenet Heroes 2018 Hall of Fame, the company’s highest honor for colleagues. Hanzie was recognized for her considerate gesture to help then-15-year-old Robin Schrader of Tucson. The once-active teenager had been diagnosed with kidney failure following a routine sports physical. Hanzie learned about Schrader’s need for a kidney during a family cookout, and after some research, reached out to ask to be included as a potential donor. Now 18, Schrader is back to activities like hiking and surfing.
Pima County: Two Pima County projects received honors at the Metropolitan Pima Alliance’s 13th Annual Common Ground Awards ceremony. The Office of Sustainability and Conservation’s Certificate of Coverage Program won in the Programs and Policies category while the Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department’s Southeast Interceptor Sewer Augmentation Project took home top honors among Public Works finalists.
Banner – University Medical Center: Southern Arizona’s only Level 1 trauma center, Banner — UMC has been recognized by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma for its special expertise in treating babies, children and teens with life-threatening injuries. Trauma experts from the American College of Surgeons Verification Review Committee spent two days in Tucson this summer evaluating the hospital’s pediatric trauma service. As a result, Banner — UMC has been awarded Pediatric Trauma Level II Verification for its commitment, readiness, resources, policies, patient care and performance improvement. Reviewers looked at staffing, availability of pediatric sub-specialists, facilities, equipment, nursing, processes, support for parents and the entire spectrum of care for injured children, from the pre-hospital phase to rehabilitation.