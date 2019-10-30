- Town of Oro Valley: For the 25th year in a row, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the town of Oro Valley by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has also been awarded to the town of Oro Valley’s Finance Department, as the department primarily responsible for preparing the CAFR.
- University of Arizona Health Sciences: Two University of Arizona Health Sciences faculty members are among the bio-industry leaders from across Arizona who were honored for their commitment to life science innovation by the Arizona Bioindustry Association. Dr. Monica Kraft of the UA College of Medicine was recognized as the 2019 Arizona Bioscience Researcher of the Year, and Marti Lindsey of the UA College of Pharmacy was honored as the 2019 Michael A. Cusanovich Arizona Bioscience Educator of the Year.
- Alan’s Shoes: Alan’s Shoes was named winner of the Gold Medal Service Award for Outstanding Customer Service by Footwear Insight magazine. This is the fourth time Alan’s Shoes has won. This year, Alan’s Shoes ranked first nationally with a score of 103 out of a possible 100 (due to bonus questions). The Gold Medal Awards are presented to stores based on the results of a mystery shopping evaluation authorized by Footwear Insight and conducted by an independent third-party mystery shopping firm.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
