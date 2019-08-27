Long Realty’s Lynn Robinson, a branch manager at the Green Valley office, earned Realtor emeritus status.

 courtesy of Long Realty
  • Long Realty’s Lynn Robinson earns Realtor emeritus status: Lynn Robinson, branch manager of Long Realty’s Green Valley office, earned an honor for longevity and service from the National Association of Realtors. A third-generation Arizona realty pro, Robinson is also celebrating 25 years with Long Realty.
  • Rob Hallberg elected treasurer of TAR: Realtor and associate broker Rob Hallberg of Long Realty has been elected treasurer of the 2020 Board of Directors of the Tucson Association of Realtors (TAR). He was a director of TAR’s board in 2016 and 2017, then was elected as its vice president in 2018.

