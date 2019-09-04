- Forbes recognizes Drew Blease: Drew Blease, an independent financial advisor at Blease Financial Services in Tucson, was recently ranked No. 49 in Arizona in the annual Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes. The criteria includes interviews, industry experience, community involvement, revenue trends and client retention.
- Ayala Law Office in “10 Best:”
- To be on this list, attorneys must pass a rigorous selection process based on client and/or peer nominations, research, and American Institute Of Legal Counsel’s independent evaluation.