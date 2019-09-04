  • Forbes recognizes Drew Blease: Drew Blease, an independent financial advisor at Blease Financial Services in Tucson, was recently ranked No. 49 in Arizona in the annual Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes. The criteria includes interviews, industry experience, community involvement, revenue trends and client retention.
  • Ayala Law Office in “10 Best:”

The American Institute Of Legal Counsel has recognized the performance of Arizona’s immigration law firm Ayala Law Office, PC, as one of the 2019 10 best law firms for client satisfaction.

  • To be on this list, attorneys must pass a rigorous selection process based on client and/or peer nominations, research, and American Institute Of Legal Counsel’s independent evaluation.
Submit items to business@tucson.com. Please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.