Irma Campuzano: Dream Vacations, a travel franchise for military veterans, announced that Vail resident and Army Veteran Irma Campuzano is one of seven military veterans to win the seventh annual nationwide contest “Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General.” Campuzano received a free travel agency franchise valued at $12,700. Her travel agency will operate under the name Dream Vacations – Irma Campuzano. Campuzano was one of 300 applicants to enter the annual contest, which was open to former members of any of the five branches of U.S. military who were retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date in May.
Tucson Airport Authority: TAA’s finance department has been awarded a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The latest award is in recognition of the TAA’s comprehensive annual financial report for fiscal year 2017. The TAA’s CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read it.