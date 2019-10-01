- Mercaldo Law Firm: In Best Lawyers 2020, Ronald D. Mercaldo was named Lawyer of the Year in the practice area of plaintiffs’ personal injury litigation in Tucson. Mercaldo is the founder and senior partner of the Mercaldo Law Firm, which limits its practice to catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death and medical malpractice cases.
- Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital: Stroke care provided at Carondelet Neurological Institute at St. Joseph’s Hospital has been recognized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for the ninth consecutive year and Stroke Elite Plus distinction for the fifth consecutive year.
- Carondelet Holy Cross Hospital: The hospital’s CEO Debra Knapheide is included in the Becker’s Hospital Review list of “Critical Access Hospital CEOs to Know” for 2019. Becker’s is a health-care industry trade publication. Knapheide, who also is chief nursing officer and chief operating officer of Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, also was included in the Becker’s list of “Women Hospital and Healthcare Leaders to Know” for 2018.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Submit items to business@tucson.com. Please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.