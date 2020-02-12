Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- Robson Resort Communities: Robson Resort Communities was named the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Best 55-plus Builder of the Year. The annual awards program honors excellence in the mature housing market. In addition to receiving the Best 55 plus Builder of the Year Award, Robson Resort Communities earned gold awards in the following categories: detached home up to 2,000 square feet – Quail Creek, Mandara model; detached home 2,501-3,000 square feet – SaddleBrooke Ranch, Avalon model; detached home over 3,000 square feet – The Preserve at SaddleBrooke, Bacara model; attached home up to 1,700 square feet – Quail Creek, Cholla model; clubhouse or amenity center over 200 homes community, SaddleBrooke Ranch; interior merchandising of a model over 3,000 square feet – The Preserve, Bacara model; best 55+ online marketing campaign – “Live Life Inspired” for Robson Communities; print ad – “Boom” for Robson Communities; best 55+ websites – Robson Communities. Robson Resort Communities also received silver accolades in the following Best of 55+ Housing Awards categories: for sale community over 200 homes – Robson Ranch Texas; for sale community over 200 homes – SaddleBrooke Ranch; detached home 2,001-2,500 square feet – PebbleCreek, Solaris model; attached home up to 1,700 square feet – Quail Creek, Ocotillo model; interior merchandising of a model 2,501-3,000 square feet – SaddleBrooke Ranch, Avalon model; integrated marketing strategy or campaign – “Live Life Inspired” for Robson Communities; best 55+ sales or marketing event – “Paperback Writer – The Complete Beatles Experience” for Robson Communities; lifestyle program – “Health and Wellness” for Robson Communities (Robson Ranch Arizona). Robson Senior Living also garnered top awards: indoor common or amenity space (Gold) Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek and independent living community (Silver) Robson Reserve at PebbleCreek.
- Pima Community College: Pima Community College has been recognized with a national award for redesigning its developmental education program. PCC received best-in-the-nation recognition to win a Bellweather Award for higher education. Pima won for its entry “Transform Developmental Education, Transform an Institution” in the Bellwether Awards category of Instructional Programs and Services.
- Country Lawyer, PC: The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized personal injury law firm, Country Lawyer, PC as Two Years 10 Best Personal Injury Law Firm for Client Satisfaction. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOPIA’s selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation.
