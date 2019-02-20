- Gadabout SalonSpas: Gadabout founder Pam McNair-Wingate has been named the recipient of The Haven’s Chrysalis Award. The Chrysalis Award luncheon celebrates individuals and organizations that have significantly improved the lives and health of others. McNair-Wingate founded Gadabout in 1979 and built the business into a multi-million-dollar enterprise. She has been a significant supporter of The Haven and many other charitable causes. The Haven offers prevention and treatment services for women dealing with substance-use dependency.
- Chumbler’s Realty, Inc.: Irvin “Jim” Chumbler, a real estate professional in Tucson since 1966, has received the Realtor Emeritus Award from the National Association of Realtors. Chumbler’s Realty Inc. was established in 1952 by Chumbler’s parents. A Realtor member who has held membership in the National Association for a cumulative of 40 years is eligible for emeritus status. Chumbler has experience in commercial, residential and land sales.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
