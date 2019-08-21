- University of Arizona rated highly by Forbes: The UA is one of the state’s best places to work, says Forbes Magazine. The university has been named to the magazine’s inaugural list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2019, placing No. 11 out of 72 employers in Arizona and No. 1 in the education subcategory. The UA was ranked No. 2 among employers headquartered in Arizona. Forbes and Statista, a German online statistics portal, selected employers based on an independent survey. Forbes said UA employees enjoy a competitive benefits package, a comprehensive work/life program, innovative leadership development initiatives, and tuition discounts for employees and their dependents. Family friendly options, such as six weeks of paid parental leave, sick and emergency child care, lactation resources and elder-care resources are available as well. Employees also have access to on-site health and wellness screenings, fitness and nutrition guidance, and membership in the state-of-the-art Student Recreation Center.
- SBA Arizona Microlender of the Year: PPEP Microbusiness & Housing Development Corp. (PMHDC) was presented with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Arizona Microlender of the Year award. PMHDC is the affordable housing and economic development arm of Portable Practical Educational Preparation, Inc. (PPEP). PMHDC has been headquartered in Tucson since its inception in 1975. It has made $40 million in loans to hundreds of micro businesses and small businesses in the U.S. and has also capitalized loan funds with unrestricted dollars in Mexico and West Africa.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
