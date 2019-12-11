- Life Care Center of Tucson: Life Care Center of Tucson, a nursing and rehab facility, was recently named a 2020 Best Nursing Home by Newsweek magazine. More than 400 skilled nursing centers made the Best Nursing Homes list, including eight in Arizona. Life Care Center of Tucson ranked second in the state. Statista determined the Best Nursing Homes based on a combination of survey results from medical experts and data on staffing, health inspections and quality measures from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as of July 2019.
- Vantage West Credit Union: Vantage West Credit Union won the Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Award (Over $1B Asset category) from the Mountain West Credit Union Association. Vantage West won the state-level competition for its Digital Banking Conversion project which aimed to transform how it serves its membership through innovative technology, systems and solutions. The Louise Herring Award is given to a credit union for its practical application of the credit union philosophy “people helping people” within its operations. It is awarded for internal programs that benefit the membership. The award is given in honor of Louise Herring, an active supporter, organizer and champion of credit unions who believed credit unions should work in a practical manner to better lives. As state-level winner of the Louise Herring Award, Vantage West’s entry will advance to compete in the Credit Union National Association’s nationwide competition among the top entries from other states. CUNA will announce the national winners at the CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference in February 2020.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
