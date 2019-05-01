- Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union received three Diamond Awards from the Credit Union National Association Marketing & Business Development Council. The Diamond Awards are CUNA’s top honors, recognizing outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry. Hughes was recognized in three categories: one-time event; brand awareness; and point of sale display and retail merchandising. The winning entries include the Hughes Shred-A-Thon event, the Mobile Moments campaign and the hi-tech retail features at Hughes’ Vail branch located in the Houghton Town Center. Hughes received recognition for credit unions in the $1 billion asset category or larger.
- Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage: The greater Tucson region offices of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Arizona, have received the 2018 Cartus Destination Services Award from the Cartus Broker Network. The award is given each year to the broker who demonstrates the highest level of achievement in sales conversion and customer service for home finding relocating customers.
Business awards earned in Southern AZ
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.