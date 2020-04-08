Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

American Advertising Federation Tucson: AAF Tucson honored its 2020 ADDY Awards competition winners at the Tucson Top 50 Awards. The Tucson Top 50 honors advertising creative work produced in Southern Arizona in 2019. Fifty professional ADDY Awards were handed out along with five student ADDY Awards. Over 125 entries competed for the honors. The professional Best of Show award in was presented to Sonder for their integrated campaign for INDE Motorsports Ranch. Student winners include: Cynthia Drumond — Vote 2020 Poster Campaign, Uber Space TV ad, and Arizona Choral Society logo; Issac Moreno — Wendy’s Billboard; and Madison McGarity — Snowboard Illustrations.
Here are the winners of the professional awards:
- Abbott Animation won in the CGI category;
- Arizona Theatre Company won for integrated campaign;
- Boojum Bros. Inc. won for logo design and packaging;
- Brink won awards for integrated campaign and website;
- Bustos Media Tucson won in the local radio category;
- Integrated campaign, multiple events and internet commercial awards went to Caliber Group;
- Casino Del Sol was honored for invitation, brochure and local TV;
- Creative Slice won in the website category;
- Desert Leaf won for editorial spread;
- Frey Creative Marketing was honored in the categories of outdoor and digital campaigns;
- Gordley Group won awards for website, integrated campaign and specialty advertising;
- Local TV, branded content, and invitation campaign awards went to Hilton & Myers Advertising;
- iHeart Media — Tucson won for entertainment campaign;
- Magazine design and microsite awards went to Madden Media;
- McFadden/Gavender Advertising received awards for magazine campaign, magazine advertising, and packaging;
- Sandoval Creative won two local TV awards;
- Sonder won an integrated campaign award;
- Steven Meckler was honored in the photography category;
- Tucson Lifestyle won an award for magazine design.
