Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

American Advertising Federation Tucson: AAF Tucson honored its 2020 ADDY Awards competition winners at the Tucson Top 50 Awards. The Tucson Top 50 honors advertising creative work produced in Southern Arizona in 2019. Fifty professional ADDY Awards were handed out along with five student ADDY Awards. Over 125 entries competed for the honors. The professional Best of Show award in was presented to Sonder for their integrated campaign for INDE Motorsports Ranch. Student winners include: Cynthia Drumond — Vote 2020 Poster Campaign, Uber Space TV ad, and Arizona Choral Society logo; Issac Moreno — Wendy’s Billboard; and Madison McGarity — Snowboard Illustrations.