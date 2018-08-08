- Camille Rivas-Rutherford and Gerry M. Costa: The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals has recognized Camille Rivas-Rutherford and Gerry M. Costa as among the most successful Latino real estate agents in the country for 2018. Both Rivas-Rutherford and Costa are affiliated with the Foothills office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.
- Angela Valencia: The research administrator with the University of Arizona Health Sciences Office of Research Administration, has received the 2018 Catherine Core Travel Award from the National Council of University Research Administrators. “Professional development is one of the most important facets of research administration, not only to provide continuing education but also to strengthen a person’s commitment and dedication to our career field,” said Lauren Zajac, executive director, UAHS Research Administration. “The travel award is an incredible investment in a high-performing member of our profession.” Valencia coordinates grant proposals, from creating budgets to communicating with National Institutes of Health officials in securing funding for health research.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
