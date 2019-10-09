- Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association presents awards: Program Volunteer of the Year, Steve Johnson (Court Appointed Special Advocates); Corporate Volunteerism Award, Southwest Gas Corp.; Nonprofit Volunteer Program of the Year, Interfaith Community Services; Youth Volunteer Group of the Year, Zoo Crew (Reid Park Zoo); Board Member of the Year, Scott Summerford (Interfaith Community Services); Volunteer Administrator of the Year, Gina Hansen (Habitat for Humanity).
- Tucson Medical Center: TMC has named a cardiology lecture series after an accomplished surgeon. The Gulshan Sethi, M.D., Cardiology Grand Rounds will be held monthly. Sethi is a cardio-thoracic surgeon at Pima Heart, professor emeritus in surgery at the University of Arizona, director of medical services at the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine, and director of cardio-thoracic surgery at TMC.
- Winnebago Industries honors local dealer: La Mesa RV, which has a Tucson location at 3255 E. Irvington Road, has received the Flying W Dealer Excellence Award, recognizing top Winnebago dealers for service excellence and customer satisfaction.