Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- Tucson Metro Chamber: Tucson Metro Chamber workers were named finalists or winners at recent award events held by the Society for Human Resource Management of Greater Tucson, Metropolitan Pima Alliance and Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Adam Begody, Tucson Metro Chamber’s senior account executive, won an award at SHRM for his leadership. Amber Smith, the chamber’s president and CEO, was a finalist at SHRM’s event for her efforts on workforce development and the Tucson Talent Pipeline. Robert Medler holds the position of vice president at the chamber and has engaged in active volunteerism. Because of his leadership, specifically with the Southern Arizona Chamber of Commerce Association, Medler won a spot in the Tucson Hispanic Chamber’s annual 40 Under 40 Awards for the work he did to write legislation related to unjust property taxes known as Rule B Fix Legislation.
