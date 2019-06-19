- American Advertising Federation Tucson: The American Advertising Federation Tucson has named the winners of the first annual Advertising & Marketing Excellence Awards. The honor recognizes companies that have made significant investments in the Tucson advertising and marketing community throughout the year. Honorees include: Casino Del Sol — Advertising Advocate of the Year; Sam Levitz Furniture — Large Business Advertising and Marketing Excellence Award of the Year; Premier Auto Center — Medium Business Advertising and Marketing Excellence Award of the Year; and Cummings Plumbing — Small Business Advertising and Marketing Excellence Award of the Year.
- Aspen Institute Leadership Program: Two Pima Community College administrators have been selected to participate in the Aspen Institute’s Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence. Ian Roark, vice president of workforce development, and Irene Robles-Lopez, vice president of student affairs, will embark on a 10-month fellowship beginning in July. The leadership program prepares the next generation of community college presidents to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success, in college and the labor market. Roark and Robles-Lopez will work with mentors and learn from national experts.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.