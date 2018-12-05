- UA College of Nursing: University of Arizona College of Nursing clinical instructor Sheri Carson has received the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner of the Year award from the Arizona National Association of Nurse Practitioners. The award is intended to recognize a pediatric nurse practitioner who exceeds expectations as a professional in the field. Carson was chosen because of her character, dedication and outstanding efforts in elevating her profession in the community.
- CommunityShare: Tucson-based CommunityShare has been selected by global education nonprofit HundrED as one of the 100 most inspiring K-12 education innovations around the world. CommunityShare was chosen for its pioneering status and ability to create a scalable impact. CommunityShare connects teachers and students to the real-world expertise of people and organizations throughout the community. The initiative uses an online platform to match teachers and classrooms with community partners – artists, scientists, businesses, entrepreneurs, academics, parents, retirees, nonprofits – who serve as project collaborators, mentors and guest speakers.
- Casino Del Sol: Casino Del Sol has been named Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Southern Arizona. The National Philanthropy Day Awards recognize individuals and organizations whose philanthropic contributions and dedicated volunteerism improve the quality of life in the community. Casino Del Sol was nominated for the Outstanding Corporate Philanthropist award by the Southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross. The Pascua Yaqui Tribe is a federally recognized tribe with nearly 20,000 enrolled members. The tribe owns and operates several enterprises, including Casino Del Sol.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.