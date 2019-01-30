- UA College of Nursing: Jane Carrington and Kimberly Shea, professors at the University of Arizona College of Nursing, have been selected to the Fulbright Specialist Roster for three-year tenures.
The Fulbright Specialist Program, administered by the Council for International Exchange of Scholars, awards short-term Fulbright grants to qualified and approved U.S. faculty members and professionals for two to six weeks at host institutions in more than 140 nations.
The shorter grant lengths allow grantees listed in the Fulbright Specialist Roster the opportunity to undertake various types of activities, including curriculum, faculty development, institutional planning and related subjects.
Carrington is a 2008 graduate of the UA College of Nursing PhD program and a nationally recognized expert in nursing informatics and health-care technology.
Shea has been a nurse for more than 25 years, including more than 15 in hospice care. As a nationally funded nurse-scientist, she investigates technology-based delivery of health care in patients’ homes. She holds four degrees from the UA and is nationally certified as a hospice and palliative care nurse.
- Tohono Chul: Tohono Chul has been honored as part of Arizona Forward’s Environmental Excellence Awards for site development and landscape — landscapes and preserves. The program recognizes outstanding contributions to the built and natural environment of communities throughout Arizona.
Tohono Chul’s Master Plan’s recognition is due to the contributions of Arizona architect John Douglas of John Douglas Architects and reflects a 20-year tenacity to maintain a vision to enhance visitor services, easier accessibility, interpretive signage, lighting, and expanded parking and public restrooms.
In addition to the master plan, Douglas has also designed the Gathering in the Garden Pavilion to be built this summer that has integrated water harvesting and solar into its construction.