- Allstate agency owners earn service designation: Eight Allstate exclusive agency owners in Tucson have been designated as Allstate premier agencies for 2019. The designation is bestowed upon 36 percent of Allstate’s nearly 11,000 agency owners across the country, for customer service and business results. The Tucson recipients: Armando Rubio at 1840 E. Irvington Road; Edmund Marquez at 4420 E. Speedway; Grant Franzen at 4626 E. Fort Lowell Road; John Quebedeaux at 3566 E. Speedway; Maria Ventimiglia at 7969 N. Oracle Road; Ramon Vasquez at 2900 E. Broadway; Rhiannon Ward at 3682 W. Orange Grove Road; and Shannon Burke at 3036 W. Valencia Road.
- Tangerine Road project partners receive award: Pima Association of Governments and the Regional Transportation Authority presented the 2019 Timothy M. Ahrens Partnering Award to the towns of Marana and Oro Valley, as well as Pima County, for their partnership on the Tangerine Road corridor project. They were praised for embracing regional stakeholders, resolving conflict, improving communication, delivering a quality product and finding innovative funding solutions.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
