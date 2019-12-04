- The Southern Arizona Chapter of CCIM Institute: Craig Finfrock was selected to be in the 2020 Class of the Jay W. Levine Leadership Development Academy by the CCIM Institute. The selection was made from dozens of applications across the country. The nine-month academy program is designed to build the skills and self-knowledge participants need to fulfill leadership roles with the institute, as well as in their communities and professional careers.
The curriculum of the academy is built upon core competencies for effective leadership in association, business and community settings, with a focus on both understanding and application of leadership principles and techniques to further the personal and professional leadership development goals of participants.
Finfrock is the immediate past president of the Southern Arizona Chapter of the CCIM Institute and has served on the chapter’s board since 2015. Finfrock serves on the CCIM Institute’s Designation Committee and Chapter Activities Subcommittee. In 2020, Finfrock will additionally serve on the institute’s Regional Activities Subcommittee, University Outreach Subcommittee and will be the Region 2 First Vice President.
- Tucson Medical Center:
Tucson Medical Center has received grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety totaling $30,000. The funds will provide 600 car seats to enhance the safety of children throughout Southern Arizona. The seats will be distributed to low-income families along with one-on-one education through car-seat give-away events. The first car-seat give away is being held on Dec. 21. Families can register for the event by visiting
