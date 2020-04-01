Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- Caring Transitions of Southern Arizona: Caring Transitions of Southern Arizona, locally owned by Sherri Gillette, was named Caring Transitions’ most successful franchise. Caring Transitions handles organizing, packing, decluttering, moving, resettling, in-person and online estate sales, liquidations, clean-outs, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions specializes in managing senior relocations but also serves families and individuals. The Southern Arizona franchise has been operating since 2010, and serves Tucson, Oro Valley, SaddleBrooke, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita, Green Valley and other Southern Arizona communities.
- Zarkou Law Firm PLLC: The American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys recognized Zarkou Law Firm PLLC as one of the 2020 10 Best Criminal Law Firms for Client Satisfaction. The American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 criminal-law attorneys in each state. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOCLA’s selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, research and AIOCLA’s independent evaluation. AIOCLA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
- Tom Zoellner: Author and professor Tom Zoellner was awarded the Arizona Historical Society’s Sonnichsen Award for his article “The Catalina Highway: Boosterism, Convict Labor, and the Road to Tucson’s Backyard Mountain,” from the summer 2019 issue of The Journal of Arizona History. The Sonnichsen Award is given annually by the Arizona Historical Society to a researcher who contributes to our understanding of Arizona’s history.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.
