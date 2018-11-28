- Hughes Federal Credit Union: Hughes Federal Credit Union received the Community Impact recognition from the Mountain West Credit Union Association. In addition, Hughes marketing manager Dani Gomez was honored as an Emerging Leader at the event. The MWCUA is the regional trade association representing 125 credit unions and 3.1 million credit union members in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming. The Community Impact award recognizes a credit union for its commitment and dedication to the community it serves. Hughes placed as one of two finalists in the southwest for the Community Impact award receiving runner-up for its Hughes Helps program. The Emerging Leader designation recognizes an employee who demonstrates outstanding contributions to the credit union movement, community service and leadership. Gomez has been with Hughes for three years.
- Tucson/Lazydays KOA Resort: Kampgrounds of America has awarded the Tucson/Lazydays KOA Resort Campground the 2019 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award. The KOA Founder’s Award is KOA’s highest service award. It is awarded exclusively to KOA campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review. The KOA President’s Award is presented to campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and who receive high customer service scores from their camping guests.
