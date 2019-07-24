- Larry Lucero honored for excellence in economic development: Larry Lucero, acting president of the Tucson Industrial Development Authority board of directors, was selected to receive the William Lampkin Award for Long Term Excellence in Economic Development from the Arizona Association for Economic Development. The Industrial Development Authority is a
- nonprofit
- political subdivision of the state, authorized to provide lower-cost financing for qualified projects through revenue bonds.
- Lucero
- is also senior
- director
- of government affairs and
- economic
- development for UNS Energy Corp. and
- Tucson
- Electric Power.
- Circle of Excellence Award: United Way of Tucson and Southern
- Arizona
- held its 15th
- Circle
- of Excellence Awards
- Luncheon
- at the JW
- Marriott
- Starr Pass Resort and Spa. This year’s winners included:
- Best of the Best
- Employee
- Campaign Leader of the Year: Karla Morales, University of Arizona
- Live United Award: The David and Lura Lovell Foundation
- Building a Better Community Award: Jim Click Automotive Team
- Cornerstone Award: AGM Container Controls, Inc.
- Young Leaders Society Company of the Year: University of Arizona
- Champions of Caring Award: Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.
- Partnership Award: Tucson Electric Power & IBEW #1116
- All American Award: Linda Drake, United Way board member and Trailblazer Advisors founder)
- Best Small Company: W.E. O’Neil Construction Co. of Arizona
- Best Medium Company: Enterprise Holdings
- Best Large Company: GEICO
- The Michael J. Harris Spirit of Tucson Award: Caterpillar.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
