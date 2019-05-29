- UA College of Nursing: Mary Koithan, associate dean for student support and community engagement and Anne Furrow professor of integrative nursing at the University of Arizona, has received the 2019 Edith Sayre Auslander Established Visionary Award. Presented by the UA Commission on the Status of Women, Koithan is being recognized for her role in leading the UA College of Nursing to more fully embrace a culture of diverse and inclusive teamwork. Over the years, she has modeled her commitment to inclusivity in multiple ways, tailoring substantive academic support for success for students most in need, and cultivating a dedicated staff that includes men and women from multiple diverse ethno-cultural backgrounds. At the UA College of Nursing, Koithan has championed shifting to a holistic admissions process that favors a more diverse set of criteria beyond grade point averages for nursing students.
- Friends of PACC:
- Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, the nonprofit partner to the shelter, was awarded the Maddie’s Fund Executive Leader Fellowship grant. This grant will hire two leadership fellows to work alongside the director of animal care services at PACC, Kristen Hassen-Auerbach. The selected duo will learn everything they need to know to lead a shelter. They will spend a year at the PACC to help the shelter complete priority projects. At the end of the year, they wi
- ll commit to take a director position at a shelter in need somewhere in the United States. Maddie’s Fund is a family foundation created in 1994. Since then, the foundation has awarded more than $208.9 million in grants toward increased community lifesaving, shelter medicine education, and pet adoptions across the U.S
- .
