- Green Valley Pecan Co.: The Green Valley Pecan Co. was recognized by the British Retail Consortium for high standards in food safety with an AA Rating. Green Valley Pecan Co. was audited for the certification in June and was issued the certification on July 10. The consortium’s certification assures customers that Green Valley Pecan Co. products are safe, legal and of high quality.
- Crest Insurance Group: Insurance Journal Magazine last week named Arizona’s Crest Insurance Group LLC as one of the top 100 independent insurance agencies in the United States. Since its inception in Tucson in June 2010, Crest Insurance has expanded from a regional agency to one ranking in the top 2.5 percent of over 38,000 independent agencies across the nation. Crest now includes offices in Scottsdale, Sierra Vista, Flagstaff, San Diego and Denver.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.