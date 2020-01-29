Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys: The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized Attorney Joey A. Flynn, personal injury attorney, as 2019 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction. Attorneys who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass the institute’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and the institute’s independent evaluation.
- Voya Financial Advisors: Voya Financial Advisors, Inc., has honored James B. Underhill, of Underhill Financial Advisors, LLC, one of its investment advisor representatives, with the Chairman’s Circle recognition. This program is the highest level of recognition for Voya Financial Advisors and acknowledges the top 3% of all advisors. To be recognized as a Chairman’s Circle member, Underhill also exceeded a business growth milestone in assets under management that sets him apart as a financial professional.
- Association Consulting Group, Tucson: John Cligny recently joined ACG of community association managers who have earned the Professional Community Association Manager credential from Community Associations Institute. Cligny is one of more than 2,200 managers worldwide who have earned the highest level of professional recognition in the community association field. To earn the Professional Community Association Manager credential, managers must have five years of community association management experience and complete more than 100 hours of course work. In addition, credentialed PCAMs must fulfill continuing education and service requirements, as well as adhere to a code of ethics. Community Associations Institute is an international organization dedicated to building better communities.
