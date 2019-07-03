- Dr. Donata Vercelli awarded prize: Donata Vercelli, M.D., a professor of cellular and molecular medicine at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson, was awarded the UA Henry and Phyllis Koffler Prize. The award, made possible by donations from the late UA President Emeritus Henry Koffler and his wife, Phyllis, recognizes outstanding accomplishments in three categories: teaching; research, scholarship and creative activity; and public service and outreach. The award recognizes a different category each year it is given. This year it was issued for excellence in research, scholarship and creative activity. Vercelli was recognized for her long-standing expertise in the prevention of childhood asthma. Her research includes a study that demonstrated for the first time that children raised on farms have lower rates of asthma. Nominators noted that Vercelli is the first female secretary general of the International Allergy Collegium, an international group of scientists who study allergies and immunobiology.
- Sun City Oro Valley general manager nominated: Mark Wade, general manager of the Sun City Oro Valley Community Association, was nominated as a Top 10 finalist in the on-site manager category for National Manager of the Year. Wade has been with Sun City Oro Valley since December 2016. He has managed large-scale communities in Utah and Arizona for nearly 21 years. The award is presented by the Council of Community Association Professionals.
