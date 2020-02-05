Business awards earned in Southern Arizona

- At Home Healthcare
- : At Home Healthcare has been named to the top 500 of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25% of agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall. HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency, and financial health. To be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. At Home Healthcare, a provider of home health services in Tucson, is part of LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services operating in 35 states and the District of Columbia.
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.