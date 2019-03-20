- SIOR designation: Brandon Rodgers of Cushman & Wakefield PICOR, has achieved the SIOR industrial designation awarded by the Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS. SIOR is a Washington, D.C.-based international professional organization of more than 3,300 commercial real estate professionals who have earned the coveted SIOR designation. To achieve the SIOR designation, Rodgers completed over five years of creditable experience in the specialized field of industrial real estate; met stringent education requirements; and demonstrated professional ability, competency, ethical conduct and personal integrity. Individuals who hold the SIOR designation are top producers in the commercial real estate field and are represented in more than 685 cities in 36 countries around the world
- .
- Caring Transitions’ top franchise: Sherri Gillette’s Caring Transitions of Southern Arizona has been recognized as the No. 1 Caring Transitions franchise in the country for 2018. The company handles organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving, resettling, in-person and online estate sales, liquidations, clean-outs and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions specializes in managing senior relocations, but also serves families and individuals in need of assistance.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
Submit items to business@tucson.com; please use “Biz Awards” in the email subject line.