- Pima County:
- The county’s finance and risk management department received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. Three separate budget professionals with public sector budgeting experience evaluated documents submitted by the Department’s budget division. Judges assessed how well the budget performs as a policy document, as a financial plan, as an operations guide and as a communications device. The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving more than 19,000 government finance professionals in the nation.
- Hallie Bonger White: The Tucson attorney was honored with the Ronald Wilson Reagan Public Policy Award from the Justice Department. This honor is awarded to individuals whose leadership, vision and innovation have led to significant changes in public policy and practice that benefit crime victims.