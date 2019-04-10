- MyersStrickland: Attorney Heather Strickland of MyersStrickland, PLLC, Tucson, won Inside Tucson Business’ 2019 Women of Influence/Legal Champion Award for her expertise in adoption and assisted reproduction law, and community outreach.
Strickland is a fellow of the Academy of Adoption & Assisted Reproduction Attorneys, sits on their Board of Trustees and was recognized as an Angel in Adoption by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute in 2017.
Strickland began her legal career in 2005. In 2013 she became partners with Scott Myers, creating MyersStrickland, PLLC.
- Tucson Industrial Development Authority: Sandra Barton, a member of the Tucson Industrial Development Authority’s Board of Directors, was named a Tucson Woman of Influence. Barton, a senior vice president of commercial real estate for Alliance Bank of Arizona, was named Financial Banking Champion.
Nominees come from the public and private sectors, and represent government, healthcare, non-profits, technology, the arts and more. The event is hosted by Tucson Local Media and Inside Tucson Business.