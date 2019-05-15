- University of Arizona: University of Arizona Professor of Immunobiology Jeffrey Frelinger has been named a distinguished fellow of the American Association of Immunologists (AAI). The inaugural AAI fellowship program recognizes members for distinguished careers and outstanding scientific contributions as well as their service to AAI and the immunology community. Frelinger joined the UA College of Medicine – Tucson in 2010 after 27 years at the University of North Carolina –Chapel Hill, where he was the Sarah Graham Kenan Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. For 16 of those years he served as chair of the department. At the UA, Frelinger studies the human and rodent immune response to various viruses and bacteria.
- Tucson Electric Power: Tucson Electric Power honored 10 local businesses, organizations and individuals with 2019 TEP Go Green Awards. The honor recognizes TEP partners who work to preserve the environment and promote sustainability. The Go Green Awards replace the company’s BrightEE Awards to reflect a broader emphasis on overall sustainability efforts that conserve and protect all natural resources, including water, air, wildlife and the environment, in addition to energy. The Collaborative Partner Award went to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Southwest Lambscaping LLC received the Eco-Friendly Partner Award. The Pioneering Partner Award was given to Roche Tissue Diagnostics. The Boy Scouts Catalina Council was recognized with the Educational Partner Award. The Community Partner Award went to Pima County’s Department of Community Development and Neighborhood Conservation. Local First Arizona earned the Business Development Partner Award. The Conservation Partner Award was given to Civano Nursery of Tucson. The University of Arizona’s School of Natural Resources and the Environment earned the Environmental Protection Partner Award. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild was recognized with the Progressive Partner Award. Receiving the Big Picture Partner Award was Raytheon Missile Systems.
Business awards earned in Southern Arizona
