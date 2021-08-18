Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Truly Nolen: Truly Nolen’s IT Director George Lawlor was named a finalist for the 2021 Arizona Chief Information Officer of the Year ORBIE award in the corporate category. Lawlor, who has more than 27 years of IT experience, was honored at a virtual luncheon, and in his category, Harold Dibler of Best Western Hotels was announced as this year’s winner.

Pima Animal Care Center: Petco Love has awarded Pima Animal Care Center a $225,000 Lifesaving Investment grant to continue its work to increase animal shelter lifesaving and to better serve the pets and people in Pima County. This money will help the Pet Support Team continue to help pet owners in crisis; the Lost and Found team increase their efforts to match up lost and found reports; and the outreach team continue to offer supply drives and microchip clinics.

Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital: Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital received an “A” grade in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing both hospitals’ achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

