University of Arizona Eller College of Management: The University of Arizona Eller College of Management has been listed among the top 15 in six categories of the latest “U.S. News & World Report” Best Online Business School rankings.

The new “U.S. News & World Report” rankings of the Best Online Business Schools included the following online programs offered at University of Arizona Eller College of Management:

Undergraduate Best Online Bachelor’s Programs in Business: No. 6

Online MBA: No. 7 for veterans

Marketing as an OMBA Concentration: No. 7

Online MBA: No. 9

Business Analytics as an OMBA Concentration: No. 13

Management as an OMBA Concentration: No. 15

Online Master’s in Management Information Systems: Tied for No. 5

R&A CPAs: R&A CPAs announced that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients; one of just 44 accounting firms across the US to achieve this distinction. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2022 Best of Accounting winners are 70% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. R&A received satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from 90.4% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 50% in 2022. Their 86.4% Net Promoter Score was more than double the industry average of 39% in 2022.

University of Arizona Eller College of Management: The University of Arizona Eller College of Management has named Kent McClelland, chairman and CEO of Shamrock Foods Company, as the 2023 Eller College of Management Executive of the Year. McClelland, the third-generation leader of the family-owned and -operated company founded in 1922, joins the likes of former honorees such as Cathy Engelbert (Deloitte), Fredrick W. Smith (FedEx) and Howard Schultz (Starbucks).