Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Pima County Small Business Commission: Coffee Times; Homewatch CareGivers of Southern Arizona; and Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson have been named winners of the Pima County Small Business Commission’s 2020 Small Business of the Year Awards. The organizations are being honored for demonstrating leadership, innovation and advocacy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each received $500 and a certificate.

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation: Paramium Technologies is the winning startup of the UACI Sponsored Launch Fueled by R&A CPAs competition. Paramium Technologies will receive one sponsored year of admission to UACI’s venture development programming and space. R&A CPAs will also provide the winning company hours of accounting services. The total package value is $15,000 and funded by R&A CPAs. Program entrance will grant the winning startup with resources, facilities, services and expert guidance. Paramium Technologies’ mission is to meet the need in the radio communications industry for fast, flexible and accurate fabrication of curved metal panels via its patent-pending electromagnetic thermoforming technology.