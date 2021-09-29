Business awards earned in Tucson and Southern Arizona

Metropolitan Pima Alliance: Metropolitan Pima Alliance held its 16th annual Common Ground Awards ceremony, presented by Title Sponsor Westland Resources, to honor community leaders, projects and programs that have made significant contributions toward bridging divides and finding solutions to complex challenges in creative ways. The 2021 Common Ground Award Of Distinction was presented to The Center of Opportunity. The 2021 Award of Resilience was presented to the Downtown Tucson Partnership for its Rapid Response to the Pandemic program. The 2021 Common Ground Award winners are: The Flash, The Forge at Roy Place, Historic Pima County Courthouse, the Houghton Reserve Project, the January 8th Memorial, Pima County Development Services Fee Revisions, Town of Marana Parks & Recreation masterplan 2020-2030, Tres Rios WRF Biogas Cleaning and Utilization Project, the Tucson Convention Center, and the Valencia Road Extension, Houghton Road to Old Spanish Trail.